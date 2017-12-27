South Africa: Mount Road SAPS Investigates Business Robbery

Mount Road Detectives are investigating a case of business robbery. Just before 07:00 on Tuesday, 26 December 2017 a guard was on duty at a business premises and while he was busy in the office he noticed two suspects entering the premises. He went to investigate and noticed approximately four more suspects armed with firearms approaching him. The guard ran towards his office but the suspect pointed him with a firearm and demanded the keys to the safe. The suspects fled with two bags of money with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white Izuzu bakkie. The guard sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information can contact 10111 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.