27 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Reserve Bank Functions in the Public's Interest

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) says it continues to function in the public interest.

In a statement, the central bank said it is of the view that the process of changing the ownership structure of the SARB at this point in time could raise the level of risk and uncertainty for the country in both a financial and economic policy sense.

"This heightened exposure to risk is unwarranted given the country's fragile economic situation. The SARB functions in the public interest. Private shareholders have no influence whatsoever on monetary policy, financial stability, or banking regulation," said the central bank.

The reserve bank said policy making and execution remain the preserve of the Governor and Deputy Governor, who are appointed by the President.

It said the rights of the private shareholders are highly circumscribed.

A shareholder, and his or her associates, cannot hold more than 10 000 shares out of the total of two million shares in issue.

According to the SARB Act, shareholders receive a fixed annual dividend of 10c per share, making the total dividend pay-out each year R200 000.

The bank said nationalisation would be an expensive exercise.

"Nationalising the SARB would also be expensive as its shares currently trade for much less than the price at which some existing shareholders are willing to sell their shares. The 'buying-out' of existing shareholders will therefore result in paying large sums of money to effect cosmetic changes that will have no bearing on the manner in which the SARB carries out its mandate or executes its policy responsibilities," it said.

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.