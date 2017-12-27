South Africa: Minister Mbalula Commends SAPS On Festive Season Operations

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is motivated by the work and the dedication of the South African Police Service (SAPS) during this festive season.

SAPS has beefed up its proactive measures by introducing the Safer Festive Season Campaign.

The campaign has seen highly visible, multi-disciplinary law enforcement teams deployed to conduct regular vehicle and foot patrols, roadblocks, cordon and search operations and the tracing of wanted suspects.

These operations saw a search conducted at a house in Voorbrug in Delft, where they found a variety of drugs comprising tik, mandrax tablets and ecstasy with an estimated street value of R224 308. Presumed stolen property was also found on the premises.

Two females and one male aged between 29 and 34 years were arrested and face charges of dealing in drugs and possession of presumed stolen goods.

On Saturday in Delft, the police raided a house at the N2 gateway, where dagga with an estimated street value of R21 800 was found. The suspect, a 58-year-old male, was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

In Gauteng, more than 700 suspects were arrested over the weekend for various crimes including hijacking of vehicles and trucks, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of suspected stolen goods, murder, possession of drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police also closed nine liquor outlets (shebeens) in Olifantsfontein and Pretoria West.

Those arrested include three suspects, who were arrested for possession of a stolen truck and goods worth about R4 million. The truck that was destined for Zambia was hijacked in Sinoville and the suspects were arrested near Phumlani Toll Plaza during a stop and search operation

About 107 suspects were arrested for being under the influence of intoxicating substances (liquor or drugs) and 77 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs including dagga.

The police operations in the province also saw the arrest of 13 suspects, who were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

All the arrested suspects are expected to appear at the various Magistrates' Courts today.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a task team deployed in Pongola arrested three women for possession of counterfeit goods worth R178 000 and boxes of cream worth R495 600.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle worth R400 000 was also confiscated

Minister Mbalula saluted the police for their dedication.

"Since we launched the festive season operations, our police men and women are working hard to keep our people safe. I salute all our police officers and thank them for serving and protecting South Africans during this busy time of the year," Minister Mbalula said.

SAPS is on high alert at all ports of entries, national and regional roads and in all communities.

Minister Mbalula urged South Africans to work together with the police in making communities safer.