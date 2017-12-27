27 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Minister Mbalula Commends SAPS On Festive Season Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he is motivated by the work and the dedication of the South African Police Service (SAPS) during this festive season.

SAPS has beefed up its proactive measures by introducing the Safer Festive Season Campaign.

The campaign has seen highly visible, multi-disciplinary law enforcement teams deployed to conduct regular vehicle and foot patrols, roadblocks, cordon and search operations and the tracing of wanted suspects.

These operations saw a search conducted at a house in Voorbrug in Delft, where they found a variety of drugs comprising tik, mandrax tablets and ecstasy with an estimated street value of R224 308. Presumed stolen property was also found on the premises.

Two females and one male aged between 29 and 34 years were arrested and face charges of dealing in drugs and possession of presumed stolen goods.

On Saturday in Delft, the police raided a house at the N2 gateway, where dagga with an estimated street value of R21 800 was found. The suspect, a 58-year-old male, was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs.

In Gauteng, more than 700 suspects were arrested over the weekend for various crimes including hijacking of vehicles and trucks, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of suspected stolen goods, murder, possession of drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol. Police also closed nine liquor outlets (shebeens) in Olifantsfontein and Pretoria West.

Those arrested include three suspects, who were arrested for possession of a stolen truck and goods worth about R4 million. The truck that was destined for Zambia was hijacked in Sinoville and the suspects were arrested near Phumlani Toll Plaza during a stop and search operation

About 107 suspects were arrested for being under the influence of intoxicating substances (liquor or drugs) and 77 suspects were arrested for being in possession of drugs including dagga.

The police operations in the province also saw the arrest of 13 suspects, who were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms.

All the arrested suspects are expected to appear at the various Magistrates' Courts today.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a task team deployed in Pongola arrested three women for possession of counterfeit goods worth R178 000 and boxes of cream worth R495 600.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle worth R400 000 was also confiscated

Minister Mbalula saluted the police for their dedication.

"Since we launched the festive season operations, our police men and women are working hard to keep our people safe. I salute all our police officers and thank them for serving and protecting South Africans during this busy time of the year," Minister Mbalula said.

SAPS is on high alert at all ports of entries, national and regional roads and in all communities.

Minister Mbalula urged South Africans to work together with the police in making communities safer.

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.