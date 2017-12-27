South Africa: Strict Safety Standards At Cape Town Beaches

The City of Cape Town has reminded residents and visitors that the consumption of alcohol on beaches and public areas is forbidden and anyone found in possession of alcohol will be fined and their goods will be confiscated.

The city's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security and Social Services, JP Smith, said a total of 4 314 bottles of alcohol have been confiscated since 1 December 2017.

"We expect the alcohol confiscation numbers to spike in the days ahead as some people simply do not get the message," Smith said.

Smith reminded beachgoers to swim only in areas where lifeguards are present and to follow their instructions.

"There have been two drowning incidents since 1 December at Mnandi Beach where two victims, aged 12 and 15, lost their lives."

Identikdz programme

Meanwhile, the Identikidz programme is being run at various priority beaches around the city's coastline, and parents are urged to have their children tagged as soon as they arrive at the beach.

"Thus far, some of the concerning trends have included children arriving at the beach without adult supervision, parents switching off cell phones, which means we can't reach them in the event that their child disappears, and adults drinking and being unaware of their children's whereabouts.

"We need everyone's cooperation and support to make the Identikidz project a success. It can't be left to the authorities alone. People need to take accountability for their actions," said Smith.

Operation Exodus

Smith said the vehicle checkpoints set up as part of Operation Exodus have yielded 28 863 transgressions - the majority for speeding, but also 3 190 unlicensed drivers.

During Operation Exodus, which drew to a close at the long weekend, 1 114 vehicles had undergone roadworthy checks before departing on long distance trips at the various public transport interchanges.

Of these, 81% were cleared for travel, and buses accounted for just over half of all vehicles checked.

No major incidents in Northern Cape

Meanwhile, the Northern Cape recorded no major incidents over Christmas Day, while traffic volumes are expected to gradually increase during the week.

Keitumetse Moticoe from the Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison appealed to all road users to continue to abide by the rules of the road and avoid speeding and drunken driving.

"The law will continue to be enforced to its fullest, as we will not tolerate any unlawfulness on the roads with the aim of ensuring the safety of all road users safe.

"So far, through our operations, we have arrested 11 people for drunken driving and 12 more for speeding. Over 27 000 vehicles were stopped and checked for driver and vehicle fitness, with 27 vehicles removed off the roads. An estimated 5 900 people were tested for alcohol and over 900 speed summonses issued," Moticoe said.

Moticoe also urged pedestrians to remain visible and avoid jaywalking.

"Our appeal to parents/guardians is to ensure children are buckled up or in child restraints during all journeys along with all other passengers."