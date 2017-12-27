27 December 2017

South Africa: President to Host More Than 5 000 Senior Citizens

President Jacob Zuma will today host the 16th annual Jacob Zuma RDP Education Trust Senior Citizens' Christmas Party at Mnyakanya High School in KwaNxamalala, KwaZulu-Natal.

More than 5 000 senior citizens from the area, as well as other parts of KwaZulu-Natal, including Ladysmith in the Midlands and Port Shepstone in the south coast, will attend the party.

The President will also have 97-year-old Esther Khumalo as a special guest at the ceremony.

Gogo Khumalo is the mother of the late popular Radio Ukhozi FM announcer, Reggie Khumalo, who hosted the agriculture programme, Ezolimo, providing information to subsistence and emerging farmers.

He was also renowned for his knowledge of Zulu culture and clan names (izithakazelo), for which he became an authority. Khumalo's mother had expressed a wish to meet President Zuma.

President Zuma will also hand out Christmas gifts while a variety of music artists will entertain the senior citizens.

