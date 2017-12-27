26 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police in Mmabatho Launch a Manhunt for Four Armed Robbers

The police in Mmabatho have launched a manhunt following a business robbery and murder incident that occurred in the early hours of today, 26 December 2017 at a filling station in Unit 2, Mmabatho.

It is alleged that four unknown armed suspects entered the filling station's convenience shop at about 04:30, demanded money and cell phones from the employees. The suspects allegedly used explosives to blow the safe and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Upon leaving the shop after taking the money, the suspects allegedly shot a 34-year-old employee who died on the scene.

The suspects fled the scene with a vehicle. The latter was spotted by the police who were alerted about the incident while on patrol. The suspects, upon realising that the police were after them, abandoned the vehicle, fled on foot and evaded arrest. The police managed to recover the money that was taken during the robbery. Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle that the suspects utilised was reported stolen at Letlhabile, near Brits in August 2017.

Investigation into the matter continues and no one has been arrested.

