South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Continues in Eastern Cape

On 2017-12-25 members from the Crime Prevention Unit were busy with their daily high visibility patrols and focused at Nquba locality. The members then followed up positive information and on further investigation arrested a 34- year-old suspect for the unlawful possession of dagga plants. All the other stations in the Cluster is still daily continuing with "Operation Safer Festive Season" that include enhanced police visibility, traffic related offences and the policing of illegal liquor outlets. The Cluster Commander, Brig Xakavu thanked the members for their continued commitment and dedication towards the community in the Cluster during this festive season.

