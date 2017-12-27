South Africa: 169 Suspects Held Through Safer Festive Season Operations

press release

Potchefstroom — The police in the province were hard at work through Safer Festive Season operations to ensure that members of the community are and feel safe. This was evident when 169 suspects were arrested between Friday, 22 and Monday, 26 December 2017.

The suspects were nabbed for various offences at all the seven policing clusters in the province. They include 10 contact crimes, 13 for driving under the influence of alcohol, two for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and 13 for drug related crimes. The police also managed during the multi-disciplinary operations, to issue 94 fines for liquor related offences including drinking in public and illegal dealing in liquor. A total of 492865 millilitres of liquor including concoctions were confiscated.

As part of the operations, a total of 154 road traffic related fines were also issued to motorists.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded the commitment displayed by men and women in blue safe during the holidays including Christmas. She said police will continue with various operations to ensure that the citizens and the visitors are protected and feel safe.