26 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: New Police Constables Maintain High Visibility At Shopping Malls in the Zf Mcgau Cluster

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Cluster Commander of ZF Mcgau, Major General Kolie Matthys has welcomed the new Constables who recently completed their basic police training at the Police Training Academy. He indicated that the Constable's foot patrols have impacted positively with regard to fighting property crimes at business premises.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has made it clear that the new Constables are specifically deployed at shopping centres for the duration of the festive season. The aim is to curb robberies and shoplifting at shops. The Constables will report at their various new police stations immediately after the festive season.

Deputy Provincial Commissioners, Senior Managers, Senior Officers, Officers and members have been deployed at all the clusters in the Northern Cape in order to assist clusters in the fight against crime during this festive period.

ZF Mcgawu is led by Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Human Resource Management, Major General De Waal supported by Brigadier Jacobs (Provincial Head Technical Services), Brigadier Dde Waal (Provincial Crime Detection), Brigadier Ramatseba (Provincial Head of Corporate Communication and Liaison), Brigadier Diakanyo (Provincial Head Vispol) and Coonell Markgraaff (Provincial Human Resource Development).

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.