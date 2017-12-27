South Africa: Emerging Artists Showcase Their Work in Cape Town Gallery

The Summer Show Exhibition for emerging artists, currently on at the Art.b Gallery inside the Bellville Library in the City of Cape Town, is an opportunity to showcase works by new and often under-resourced artists.

The city's Arts and Culture Department recently launched the Emerging Artists Programme, an initiative that aims to assist emerging artists based in Cape Town, by providing them with opportunities to build capacity and showcase their work.

The city's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security and Social Services, JP Smith, said the programme will focus primarily on artists who have not had the benefit of resources, training and exposure as a result of historic inequality. However, the programme aims to be inclusive in its scope and impact.

Smith said that the Arts and Culture Department will partner with organisations and initiatives across the city to develop and activate the programme.

"For a city to thrive, participation in cultural activity is vital for social cohesion, community well-being, civic engagement, transferable skills development and economic growth. It also allows for personal and group expression and creates a sense of belonging," said Smith.

Smith said the opening of the new Zeitz MOCAA at the V&A Waterfront has highlighted increasing global interest in African art and artists, while Cape Town's visual arts ecosystem is benefiting from strong local training institutions, established and diversified art galleries and annual events.

"We have many talented artists and it remains a challenge for them to make a living from their work, given the need for materials, exhibition and studio space, and access to training and development. These challenges are significantly greater for emerging artists and greater still for those from previously disadvantaged circumstances.

"With this programme, the city aims to level the playing field somewhat. This is in line with our Organisational Development and Transformation Plan, which was adopted by council to ensure access and opportunities for all our residents," said Smith.

Residents are encourage to visit the Art.b Gallery to see the current exhibition of local emerging artists until 5 January 2018.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm. The gallery can be reached on 021 917 1197 for any queries.