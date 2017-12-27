27 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Govt Looking Into Khoibushmen Liberation Walkers' Concerns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tribes of the World/Flickr
(file photo).

Government says the concerns raised by the KhoiBushmen Liberation Walkers community will be considered.

On Sunday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the four Khoisan men who had walked from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane to demand that their voices be heard with regards to land and identity issues.

The group had camped at the Union Buildings for 28 days' adamant they would not eat or vacate the area until President Jacob Zuma or Deputy President Ramaphosa met with them.

In their memorandum, the community demands formal recognition of the Khoisan language and the Khoisan be declared as the "first citizens" originating from South Africa.

Deputy President Ramaphosa, who received the memorandum near the Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings gardens, assured the delegation that the memorandum would be given the necessary consideration.

The Deputy President also informed the group of the passage by the National Assembly of a Bill that gives recognition to the Khoisan community and its heritage.

According to the Presidency, the next step will be the submission of the Bill to the National Council of Provinces.

This process demonstrates government's determination to attend to the concerns of this community in a responsible and consultative manner.

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.