South Africa: Govt Looking Into Khoibushmen Liberation Walkers' Concerns

Government says the concerns raised by the KhoiBushmen Liberation Walkers community will be considered.

On Sunday, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the four Khoisan men who had walked from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane to demand that their voices be heard with regards to land and identity issues.

The group had camped at the Union Buildings for 28 days' adamant they would not eat or vacate the area until President Jacob Zuma or Deputy President Ramaphosa met with them.

In their memorandum, the community demands formal recognition of the Khoisan language and the Khoisan be declared as the "first citizens" originating from South Africa.

Deputy President Ramaphosa, who received the memorandum near the Nelson Mandela statue at the Union Buildings gardens, assured the delegation that the memorandum would be given the necessary consideration.

The Deputy President also informed the group of the passage by the National Assembly of a Bill that gives recognition to the Khoisan community and its heritage.

According to the Presidency, the next step will be the submission of the Bill to the National Council of Provinces.

This process demonstrates government's determination to attend to the concerns of this community in a responsible and consultative manner.