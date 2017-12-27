Seychelles: South Korea Urges Seychelles to Support Disarmament Push in Face of Nuclear Threats

Photo: Steve Amade

South Korea is urging Seychelles to support its cause for peaceful disarmament in the face of the nuclear threat from North Korea during an end-of-the-year visit to the island nation.

The statement was made in a meeting with the Seychelles President on Tuesday by the chair of the Korean National Assembly Forum for Africa's New Era, Ju-Young Lee, leader of the delegation.

"Seychelles is very important to Koreans because young Korean people love Seychelles very much," Lee said. The island nation is a top honeymoon destination for Koreans.

Lee congratulated Faure on the system of political cohabitation in Seychelles, saying that it serves as an example of successful democracy to the international community.

Seychelles is in cohabitation after the results of the National Assembly elections in September last year. The legislative body is controlled by the opposition coalition party, Linyon Demokratik Seselwa (LDS), while the executive body is from the president's Party Lepep.

In thanking the members of the Korean delegation for their first visit, Faure said that the widespread support for sanctions against North Korea is a demonstration of the international community's commitment to peace in the region.

Faure also congratulated Korea on its economic growth and development that has improved the lives of their citizens and made vast contributions to the international economy.

During the discussion, Seychelles' President expressed interest in borrowing aspects of the Korean model and developing cooperation in fisheries, technology, tourism, and renewable energy.

The Korean delegation was on an end-of-the-year visit to two African countries, Sudan and Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

Lee said that as Seychelles is the most popular honeymoon destination for young married couples from Korea, "we were very curious about Seychelles in our National Assembly especially in the Africa Era New Forum."

The African New Era Forum was launched in 2013 as a central platform for Korea's efforts to help the African nations by sharing various experiences that led to the Asian country's economic growth.

Lee has been the chair of the forum since its inception and is also the president of the committee of foreign affairs and reunification of South Korea's national assembly.

The chair of the Korean National Assembly Forum for Africa's New Era said Seychelles and his country also share interest in the Blue Economy. "Seychelles is a vivid country for a Blue Economy and Koreans support this as we are surrounded by three seas."

Among other visits scheduled for the Korean delegation is the Seychelles National Assembly at Île du Port.