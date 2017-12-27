27 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspects Arrested By King William's Town Police for Various Crimes Over the Weekend

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Over the past weekend police were busy with their routine patrols in the King William's Town Cluster policing area.

Police were also on foot patrol doing stop and search in the areas and they've managed to arrest fifty five (55) suspects aged between 19 and 59 years for crimes ranging from drunkenness, contravention of protection order, driving under the influence, theft, common assault, possession of drugs and possession of stolen property.

These suspects are due to appear at different Magistrates' Courts today.

King William's Town Acting Cluster Commander Colonel Nomonde Mene said police are committed in fighting crime and in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime. The police are urging the drivers of motor vehices to be responsible and have warned that they will not be sympathetic to those who break the law. We will keep on doing stop and search and roadblocks to prevent crime in our area, she added.

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.