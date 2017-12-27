South Africa: Suspects Arrested By King William's Town Police for Various Crimes Over the Weekend

press release

Over the past weekend police were busy with their routine patrols in the King William's Town Cluster policing area.

Police were also on foot patrol doing stop and search in the areas and they've managed to arrest fifty five (55) suspects aged between 19 and 59 years for crimes ranging from drunkenness, contravention of protection order, driving under the influence, theft, common assault, possession of drugs and possession of stolen property.

These suspects are due to appear at different Magistrates' Courts today.

King William's Town Acting Cluster Commander Colonel Nomonde Mene said police are committed in fighting crime and in full force in tracking down the perpetrators of crime. The police are urging the drivers of motor vehices to be responsible and have warned that they will not be sympathetic to those who break the law. We will keep on doing stop and search and roadblocks to prevent crime in our area, she added.