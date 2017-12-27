27 December 2017

South Africa: Police Launch Manhunt for Business Robbers

A manhunt is underway by a Dedicated Team from various Police Units in Phalaborwa, for a group of armed suspects following the business robbery which occurred at a petrol garage within the Phalaborwa CBD.

It is alleged that in the early hours of this morning, 27 December 2017 at about 02:00, nine (09) suspects travelling with a blue BMW with registration numbers FX 96 XJ GP, hijacked a Golf GTI with registration numbers FJ 80 YW GP of a client when they invaded the garage heavily armed with pistols and AK47's.

They ordered employees, including security guards, to lie on the floor and blew up the safe with explosives. During the process, two firearms belonging to the security guards were robbed and they fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money

The Police were summoned and reacted swiftly. The hijacked BMW was found abandoned at a distance away from the scene.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the BMW involved in this matter was hijacked in Tzaneen earlier before the robbery.

Anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Brigadier James Espach at 082 576 0743 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the Crime Line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

