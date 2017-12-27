21 December 2017

Mauritius: Kenya Airways, Air Mauritius Extend Code Share Agreement

Air Mauritius, the flag carrier of Mauritius, has extended their codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways to offer their customers more connections at their hubs in Nairobi and Port Louis.

The agreement, which takes effect immediately, will allow connectivity to Kenya Airways customers in accessing Port Louis directly from Nairobi, the two airlines said in a joint statement.

The two airlines already have a longstanding code-share agreement under which Kenya Airways places its code on the three weekly flights operated by Air Mauritius on the Mauritius-Nairobi route.

Air Mauritius uses Nairobi as a hub from where it offers connections to a number of destinations in eastern and central Africa through KQ network.

Connection platform

Kenya Airways also uses Mauritius as a platform to connect to the Air Mauritius network.

"Kenya Airways is working towards strengthening its network and consolidating Nairobi's position as a leading hub in east Africa. The networks of both our airlines are complementary and we are confident that this agreement will allow us find the synergies for us to grow our respective networks." said KQ's group managing director and chief executive Sebastian Mikosz.

The airline on Tuesday sent 115 of its engineers and technicians on compulsory leave, following a High Court order on Monday requiring their immediate reinstatement after nearly a month in the cold.

Reported by Bonface Okendo - Business Daily.

