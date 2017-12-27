South Africa: Thando Ntini Ready to Follow in Makhaya's Footsteps

Thando Ntini is among a few sons of international cricketers in action at the Under-19 Cricket World Cup and is looking to display his potential in a tournament that showcases future stars every two years.

Makhaya Ntini's son, Thando, grabbed 4-56 on his debut for the South Africa Under-19 team against the Windies earlier this year.

The 17-year-old compares his approach to that of India captain Virat Kohli even though as a player he is much different, being a left-handed batsman and right-arm pace bowler.

His cricketing idol is not far from home.

"I started playing cricket in the passages of hotels with the Proteas as a three-year-old. My father played, so I followed in his footsteps," said Ntini in an ICC press release.

Another famous son to feature in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament includes Austin Waugh , the son of former Australia captain Steve Waugh .

Waugh, who likens his game to that of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and whose favourite cricketer is late Australia batsman Phil Hughes for his "free flowing technique," wants to make the most of his potential in New Zealand.

"I'm aiming to test myself against the best players from around the world. I want to make the most of my potential and see how far it can take me. All three formats attract me as I enjoy testing my skills and being able to adapt from format to format," said Waugh.

Giving Waugh company in the Australia squad is Will Sutherland, son of James Sutherland, Cricket Australia's Chief Executive who represented Victoria in the domestic circuit till 1993/94. Sutherland, like Waugh, was one of Australia's key performers in a recent series against the Sri Lanka Under-19 team.

South Africa feature in Group A alongside tournament hosts New Zealand, Windies and Kenya.

The Under-19 Cricket World Cup gets under way from January 13 to February 3.

South Africa Under-19s Youth ODI squad:

Raynard van Tonder (captain Free State), Matthew Breetzke (Eastern Province), Jean du Plessis (South Western Districts), Jason Niemand (Border), Gerard Coetzee (Free State), Jade de Klerk (Eastern Province), Fraser Jones (KZN Inland), Wandile Makwetu (Gauteng), Andile Mogakane (KZN Coastal), Kgaudise Molefe (Gauteng), Jacob Miltz (Gauteng), Thando Ntini (Western Province), Jiveshen Pillay (Northerns), Hermann Rolfes (Northerns), Kenan Smith (Eastern Province), Mondli Khumalo (KZN Coastal), Akhona Mnyaka (Border)

Source: Sport24