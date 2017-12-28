28 December 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia Votes - Sen. Weah Leads VP Boakai in Preliminary Results

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Carielle Doe/Liberian Observer
Election officials count ballots at a polling center in the West Point slum of Monrovia.

Margibi County — Progressive tally of votes from Tuesday's runoff Presidential election in Margibi County has placed the leader of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George Manneh Weah in a giant lead ahead of Unity Party (UP) Standard Bearer Vice President Joseph Boakai in the homeland of his vice running mate, House Speaker James Emmanuel Nyumah.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Magisterial Office in Kakata, Margibi County Wednesday, December 27, 2017, began tallying votes in the presence of political parties observers, international observers from the European Union, US Embassy, National Democratic Institute, Carter Center and members of the Liberian media.

The progressive counting of votes from 160 polling places out of 382 polling places put Senator Weah ahead of his opponent with 24,054 constituting 65.6% ahead of the Unity Party (UP) Standard Bearer Joseph Nyuma Boakai with 12,606 constituting 34.4% of the total 36,660 votes (41.88%).

Meanwhile, Fumba A.M. Swaray, NEC magistrate in the county announced that the consolidated tally report will be provided by the national tally center at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia.

He, however, praised the electorates of the five political districts of Margibi County for peacefully turning out to vote, adding that citizens should embrace each other no matter the winner of the process.

Yawah Jaivey, FPA Contributor

More on This

Weah Prepares to Go to 'Drawing Board' to Form New Government

The soccer legend, now a politician, George Manneh Weah, is very hopeful that he would be declared winner of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.