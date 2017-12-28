Photo: Carielle Doe/Liberian Observer

Election officials count ballots at a polling center in the West Point slum of Monrovia.

Margibi County — Progressive tally of votes from Tuesday's runoff Presidential election in Margibi County has placed the leader of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator George Manneh Weah in a giant lead ahead of Unity Party (UP) Standard Bearer Vice President Joseph Boakai in the homeland of his vice running mate, House Speaker James Emmanuel Nyumah.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Magisterial Office in Kakata, Margibi County Wednesday, December 27, 2017, began tallying votes in the presence of political parties observers, international observers from the European Union, US Embassy, National Democratic Institute, Carter Center and members of the Liberian media.

The progressive counting of votes from 160 polling places out of 382 polling places put Senator Weah ahead of his opponent with 24,054 constituting 65.6% ahead of the Unity Party (UP) Standard Bearer Joseph Nyuma Boakai with 12,606 constituting 34.4% of the total 36,660 votes (41.88%).

Meanwhile, Fumba A.M. Swaray, NEC magistrate in the county announced that the consolidated tally report will be provided by the national tally center at the NEC headquarters in Monrovia.

He, however, praised the electorates of the five political districts of Margibi County for peacefully turning out to vote, adding that citizens should embrace each other no matter the winner of the process.

Yawah Jaivey, FPA Contributor