Liberia: NEC Begins Announcing Runoff Results Today

Election officials count ballots at a polling center in the West Point slum of Monrovia.

Immediately after the polls closed, election officials counted ballots at a polling center in the West Point slum of Monrovia. (December 26, 2017. Carielle Doe, Monrovia, Liberia.)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) says it will today, December 28, begin the announcement of provisional results of the December 26, 2017 presidential runoff election, held between VP Joseph Boakai of the Unity Party (UP) and Senator George Weah of the (CDC).

The NEC says tally of votes started immediately following the close of the polls on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 26 across the country, and it is continuing.

Meanwhile, the Commission clarifies that it did not schedule a press conference for Wednesday at 11 a.m., as was earlier announced, and regrets the inconvenience the misinformation may have caused.

Meanwhile, some unofficial results indicate the following:

1. Bomi County JNB - 53.89%, Weah - 46.11%.

2. Gbarpolu County JNB - 57.17% Weah - 42.83%.

3. Grand Cape Mount County JNB - 47.34% Weah - 52.66%

4. Lofa County JNB - 83.53% Weah - 16.47%

5. Montserrado County JNB - 37.69% Weah - 62.31%.

6. Nimba County JNB - 57.33% Weah - 42.67% ((more results are trickling in).

Though official results are yet to be released, it is reported that Senator George Weah has been receiving congratulatory messages from several individuals and prominent persons, who are convinced that available reports indicate he is already in the lead and may be declared the winner of the highly contested runoff, when all is done, by the NEC.