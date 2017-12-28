27 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Jailbreak - Four Killed, As 36 Prisoners Escape in Akwa Ibom

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo)

The Nigerian Prison Service has released the statement below to announce a jailbreak in one of its facilities in Akwa Ibom.

Read full statement below.

At about 11:47hrs on Wednesday, 27 December 2017, there was an attack on kitchen staff that were on duty at Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom State by some prisoners.

They seized an axe from fellow inmate attached to the kitchen, inflicting a deep cut to inmates' head in the process and immediately made for the rear entrance to the prison. They broke the door with the axe and engaged the staff that chased after them in battle.

At the end of the scuffle, 4 of them that sustained gun shots lost their lives while 7 were recaptured. 36 are still at large and search parties have been activated to effect their recapture.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Prisons Akwa Ibom State Command, Alex Oditah has ordered an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The CP wishes to appeal to members of the public to assist the authority with useful intelligence that will aid arrest of feeling prisoners assuring that security has been strengthen in all prison formations in the State to forestall breach of security.

ASP Ogbajie J. Ogbajie

Command Public Relations Officer

For: CP Akwa-Ibom State

Nigeria

Govt Lists Factors Fuelling Irregular Migration From Nigeria

The federal government has listed various factors fuelling irregular migration from Nigeria to Europe and other… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.