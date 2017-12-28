Nigeria: How Ex-Arsenal Star Emmanuel Eboue Lost Everything

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboue earlier in the week, revealed how he lost all his fortunes, going from a rich football star to a poor man who is contemplating suicide.

Eboue made millions of pounds at Arsenal and then more than £1.5million a year at Turkish side Galatasaray.

While speaking with British tabloid, Daily Mirror the Ivorian defender explained that: "In Turkey, I earned eight million euros. I sent seven million back home. The money I earned, I sent it to my wife for our children."

However, the football star said he has lost all he had to his wife Aurelie who he claimed also handled his finances, adding that "whatever she tells me to sign, I sign."

After their divorce, the court awarded all his fortunes to his wife in a divorce settlement and has been ordered to also give up his house in London to the ex-wife.

"I look back and say 'Emmanuel, you have been naive... why didn't you think about that before?' It is hard," he said.

The 34-year old and his wife lived there before he bought a mansion - which Aurelie has now put on the market.

"I am in the house but I am scared. Because I don't know what time the police will come.

"Sometimes I shut off the lights because I don't want people to know that I am inside. I put everything behind the door.

"My own house. I suffered to buy my house but I am now scared."

Eboue has also surrendered his expensive cars to his wife, and now relies on London public transport.

The Mirror reports that Eboue splits his time between the Enfield house and the home of a confidante he calls his "sister" - Yasmin Razak.

He often sleeps on a mattress on her living room floor.

As if all these are not enough, Eboue is also said to be suffering from an undisclosed medical problem.

His agent Tekin Bircini revealed on Monday, October 2, 2017, that the Arsenal cult hero was facing 'medical problems'.

The 34-year-old had served a one-year ban for failing to pay a former agent but got back into football recently, agreeing a deal with Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol.

However, his move to Cyprus was not plain sailing and his agent Tekin Bircini said his client was now facing 'medical problems'.

Eboue's representative has claimed an issue with his blood was discovered during his medical examination but has dismissed claims from Turkey that he has HIV.

"Eboue signed for a club and, as a normal procedure, we took him for a medical to check him out," Birinci told website Goal.

"They found abnormal blood values so they didn't issue the licence and we took the decision to send him to England to have medical check-ups there.

"It's wrong to say at this point he has HIV. Turkish news reports are wrong."

"I made it [Eboue's situation] clear two days ago. Even if it will be true it shouldn't be published like that.

"Unfortunately it is true that we are facing some medical problems about Eboue but it is not right to make any comments at the moment," Bircini shared on Twitter.

Not witstanding his travails, Eboue's former club, Galatasaray have offered him a job with an accommodation and good pay.

Fatih Terim is back coaching the club yet again, and having read the tale of Eboue's problems, the club are now going to offer Eboue a job working with the club's academy.

Terim told CNN Turk that "we heard news about Eboue in the dressing room, I was informed there, we will do whatever we can to help my friend". The role is expected to be as an assistant coach of the club's under-14s."

Besides, Arsenal have said they were willing to help the full back to get back to his normal life as well.