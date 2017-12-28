Photo: New Zimbabwe

Constantino Chiwenga

RETIRED General Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi have been confirmed as State vice presidents with their swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday.

The appointments were widely expected after President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed the pair as Zanu PF second secretaries and vice presidents last week.

Mohadi is also the minister of defence, state security and war veterans. Chiwenga retired recently as Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) chief to facilitate his appointment as vice president.

A statement by acting chief secretary to the president and cabinet Retired Colonel Christian Katsande said the two would be sworn in a state vice presidents at State House Thursday morning.

Mnangagwa took over power last month after former President Robert Mugabe resigned following a revolt against his rule by the military which was backed by Zanu PF.