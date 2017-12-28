Zimbabwe: Evangelist Ezekiel Guti (Jr) Dies

Photo: The Herald

Evangelist Ezekiel Guti Jnr

Evangelist Ezekiel Guti Junior the son of the founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church has died.

Guti Jr (35) son of Archbishop Ezekiel Guti and his wife Apostle Eunor Guti died yesterday in South Africa where he was battling for his life in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he nearly drowned in a swimming pool on Christmas day.

Guti Jr was in South Africa for the Holiday with his family. ZAOGA's Acting Secretary General Reverend Misheck Nyambo confirmed the death Wednesday afternoon in a statement.