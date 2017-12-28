Zimbabwe: 'My Lily' Night As Jah Prayzah Hosts Davido

High riding contemporary musician, Jah Prayzah and his Nigerian counterpart Davido will this Friday serenade music lovers at Alexandra Sports Club in what is billed to be a memorable night for the Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker.

Davido who collaborated with Jah Prayzah on the song "My Lily" released earlier this year is expected in the country on Friday morning ahead of his evening performance.

The show is particularly important as it comes after the Nigerian award winning performer failed to attend Jah Prayzah's album launch in October following his arrest on allegations of murdering his friend, a case which he has since been cleared.

In an interview with 263Chat, Jah Prayzah's manager Keen Mushapaidze was ecstatic about the show saying hosting one of Africa's giants in contemporary music was a dream come true for the Uzumba born musician.

Mushapaidze added that they are looking forward to the show and are currently working hard to perfect their act in anticipation of a bumper crowd considering that it is the festive season.

"On Friday we are going to be performing in Harare this year, it is a blessing to be sharing the stage with an African star in Davido.

"We are working very hard ahead of the show and obviously we are boosted by the fact that we had good shows in Malawi during the Christmas holiday.

"This year has been good and ending the year with shows in Harare and Kadoma is a blessing for us," added Mushapaidze.

"Kadoma has been a good home for us because, early this year we had another show with Mafikizolo and the turn out was good. This time we are going to be with our brother Winky D at Odyssey Kadoma, we are inviting all our fans for our two last shows for 2017," said Mushapaidze.