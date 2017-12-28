Zimbabwe: Hits, Misses of 2017 Showbiz

The year 2017 will go down in the annals of history as Jah Prayzah's year. The Uzumba born singer proved that he is not only tall in his stature, but stood out among his peers as he was the talk of town throughout the twelve months of the year.

He managed to have meaningful collaborations with African music giants such as Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Mafikizolo among others. And his shows were well subscribed. It is, however, Jah Prayzah's album "Kutonga Kwaro" released on October 13 that have catapulted him to some dizzy heights. It will take some time even years for other musicians to reach where the singer is at the moment.

The album which was prophetic in every sense became the anthem as the new dispensation in the country's body politic was taking place. It either needs someone with extra ordinary writing skills to pen songs that would be meaningful in future like what he did on songs "Kutonga Kwaro", "Ndini Ndamubata" and "Masoja" or someone with inside information on the seismic movement in the politics of the country.

Whatever the case, Jah Prayzah's album was with no doubt the 2017 album of the year. Give it to the "Mdara Vachauya," singer for identifying potential threat in Andy Muridzo and swallowing him. Isn't it the wise say keep your friends close but your enemies even closer?

Muridzo released his album "Tichambotenderera" which was miles away from the mark. No one can take away the talent in Muridzo but it is his poor judgment in life that is threatening his otherwise bright career. Being on the shadows of a big artiste such as Jah Prayzah and poor marketing is costing the singer his moments in the sun.

Add to this, his failure to manage his personal life that saw him being involved with raunchy dancer Beverly Sibanda and his never ending scandals with other musicians, the latest one being Jairos Chabvonga who he accused of having 'no inch of a talent' is proving to be a big barrier between him and the glory.

In the year that saw sungura kingpin Alick Macheso failing to release, it was expected that Nicholas Zakaria's album will hit the high notes on the music scene. There was no 'blessing' in Zakaria's "Takamborerwa" album which was released mid-year. The fact that the album had inputs from his brother Zakaria Zakaria and Macheso, leave pundits questioning the future of the genre that is synonymous with Zimbabwean culture.

Sungura has been in extended coma, and it needs someone to resurrect it. This year Peter Moyo, Romeo Gasa and other genre's protégés failed dismally as their albums were monumental flops. The other genre that needs urgent refurbishment is gospel music. The fact that people still resort to 2014's hit song "Ebenezer" by Togarepi Chivaviro shows that there is a music drought of the genre.

2017 was a rather forgettable year for gospel singers. Charles and Olivia Charamba released their albums on the same day but the noise and hula boo associated with the albums died on the day of the launch. Dubbed the first family of gospel in the country, the couple needs to pull up their socks if they want to reclaim their early 2000s glory.

Then there is Mathias Mhere who thinks bombarding people with social media broadcasts will translate his album into an overnight hit. After releasing a lukewarm album early this year titled "Old Testament", the ambitious singer embarked on an intensive marketing but to his frustration the album was soon forgotten.

Blessing Shumba's album "My Season" was relatively welcomed on the music scene. The title track of the album is expected to be in top five of the coveted Radio Zimbabwe end of year songs of the year after dominating the weekly charts for weeks.

It is, however, Minister Michael Mahendere who single handedly raised the bar in 2017 with his album "Getting Personal with God 3" released in March this year being probably the gospel album of the year. He has been topping radio charts since it was released.

On the dancehall circuit, Soul Jah Love's "Ndinofirapo" album is starting to gain ground after an initial false start. The singer can be comforted by the fact that in 2017, his single "Pamamonya Ipapo" was one of the biggest tune. So popular was the song that many artistes did its rendition.

Besides Soul Jah Love, Killer T's song "Nhema" was also big in 2017. However, on the dancehall circuit the year belongs to one Silent Killer. The late bloomer, was the toast of the year as his songs received heavy rotation in clubs. True to his famous line "Handichawanika pa many more," the singer is now his own man and is being invited to perform at big galas.

On the female front, Ammara Brown was probably the biggest star in 2017. Her song "Akiliz" proved that the singer has so much talent and depth. It was an instant hit. However, after many years in labour, her debut album "Ammartia" did not live up to its billing. Maybe it's too early to judge since it was released in November.

All in all, the year 2017 was generally a difficult one for most musicians as they release albums that were either lukewarm or went unnoticed.