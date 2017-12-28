Uganda: Flydubai Unveils Flights Out of Kilimanjaro International Airport

Photo: The Independent

Kilimanjaro International Airport

Kampala — Dubai-based carrier, Flydubai, has unveiled flights out of Kilimanjaro International Airport in Tanzania, expanding its network in Africa to 12 destinations.

The carrier will offer six flights a week to Kilimanjaro, three of which are via a stop in the capital, Dar es Salaam bringing the total number of flights out of the east African nation to 14 flights a week.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, the carrier's CEO, said their entry to KIA was in response to a growing demand for travel between the UAE and Tanzania.

"Flydubai is the first UAE airline to offer direct air links to Kilimanjaro with the aim to connect this market to Dubai and beyond, and offer travellers more choice and flexibility.

Passengers will have the opportunity to connect from Dubai onwards to more than 250 destinations," he said.