Nigeria: Birmingham City Targets Shehu Abdullahi

Nigerian international, Shehu Abdullahi is attracting interest from Birmingham City, reports birminghammail.co.uk.The 24-year-old defender is in the final year of his contract at Cypriot club, Anorthosis Famagusta and will be available for around £500k in January.

Abdullahi is a regular for his country and recently helped the Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Russia next summer. And Blues could be ready to pounce as they look to lift themselves off the bottom of the Championship table with clever investment next month,Boss Steve Cotterill recently admitted that Blues would not be paying over the odds for players in January after an expensive summer in the transfer market under former manager, Harry Redknapp.

He also suggested that loan signings might be the way forward to help keep Blues in the division.Anorthosis Famagusta is looking to cash in on Abdullahi as they risk losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires.

Blues spent big in the last window and recruited almost an entire new team in a bid to transform their fortunes.But this time around there will be a different tactic, and Cotterill admits dipping into the loan market appeals.After letting David Cotterill leave the club last week in search of regular football, the boss said: "100 per-cent you have to sign the right personalities at this club.

"You have to sign the right type. Because if you don't, and they don't get off to the right start, it's incredibly difficult for them. But I don't think that is the right thing to do for the football club, whether that benefits me or it doesn't in the long run."

"That will be my remit on it. We can't get held to ransom."I don't want that to happen for the longevity of the football club."If we think there is somebody who is not going to help us for a year or two but could potentially help us for these six months regarding loans, that might be an ideal way of going."However if there's a young player who can add value to the squad, value to the team, I think that would be good."