28 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Zuma Explains Zulu Saying He Used At ANC Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday explained the Zulu saying "Iyabhubhudla inkezo", which he used at the recent ANC elective conference, just before the announcement of his successor as ANC president.

Zuma was singing his famous Umshini Wami song on December 18 when officials from EleXions Agency arrived to announce his successor after more than 4 000 delegates had voted.

When he saw the officials, he stopped singing and loudly and excitedly said: "Sebefikile [They have arrived]. Iyabhubhudla inkezo [The gourd bubbles]".

Speaking at the 16th Jacob Zuma RDP Education Trust Senior Citizen's Christmas Party in his hometown in Nkandla on Wednesday, Zuma said that by using the saying he simply meant that a good time was being had at the conference.

He said the saying was used to invite a passer-by in when there's beer and festivities at one's home.

"During the ANC conference in the past few days I said, 'Iyabhubhudla inkezo'. Many people have been asking what I meant. When we're in a festive mood back at our homes in the rural areas, inkezo (gourd) is used to fetch beer from a traditional Zulu pot (ukhamba)," he said.

Zuma said when the gourd is lowered into the beer pot, it creates bubbles which suggest that there's still plenty of beer in the pot.

"When someone passes by while I'm stretching outside my house. I don't tell him to 'come here we're drinking', but I say, 'Iyabhubhudla inkezo'. In other words telling him we're having a good time here, we're drinking," he explained.

"What I meant was that we were having a good time at the conference," he said.

'Don't take it the other way'

Zuma's preferred candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was up against the country's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa won with 2 440 votes compared to Dlamini-Zuma's 2 261 votes.

"Don't take it the other way, because I see some people would try to explain it in another way," he said.

The former ANC president did not explain how the saying could be taken "the other way".

Zuma, who also gave the elderly Christmas gifts, said respecting senior citizens was a "beautiful" thing.

"If you don't respect elders, angels and ancestors will turn their backs on you. Old people are very important," he said.

Zuma said the events such as Wednesday's were important to the government.

"This kind of Christmas gives government a chance to be close to elderly people. I wish the grandfathers and mothers a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year," he said.

News24

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.