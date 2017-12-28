27 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PPF Employee Held Over Drug Trafficking

By Bahati Chume

Moshi — The police are holding a PPF Pensions Fund (PPF) employee over drug trafficking allegations.

Kilimanjaro Region Police Commander Hamis Issa said the suspect, who is a Karanga resident in Moshi Municipal Council, was arrested red-handed with 216.3 kilograms of marijuana in her vehicle, Toyota Sienta.

"She was arrested during a police patrol in Majengo kwa Mtei on December 19 as she was coming from Himo junction," he said.

The RPC also admitted that marijuana trade remained a big challenge to the Northern Zone and that the police were working hard to contain it.

He also expressed his disappointment over the involvement of some of the public servants in drug trafficking.

