27 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King to Chair Religious Evening Thursday in Memory of Late King Hassan II

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, will chair, on Thursday at the Mohammed V mausoleum in Rabat, a religious evening in commemoration of the 19th anniversary of the passing of late king Hassan II, the ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced in a statement.

On this occasion, verses of the Quran will be declaimed, followed by panegyrics of the Prophet and prayers for HM the king.

The religious evening will be broadcast on national radio and TV channels after the Isha prayer.

