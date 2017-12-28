Rwanda: Govt Scales Up Fight Against Drug Abuse

All roads led to Rusarabuye Sector in Burera District, yesterday, as top government officials and security organs engaged thousands of residents to own and strengthen community policing efforts to combat drug related crimes, which are still rated high in the country and affecting mainly the young generation.

The outreach exercise included ministers; Francis Kaboneka of Local Government, Dr Diane Gashumba of Health, Rosemary Mbabazi of Youth, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Emmanuel K. Gasana, Governor of the Northern Province Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi and Prosecutor General Jean Bosco Mutangana, among others.

It coincided with the public destruction of banned contrabands in different brands seized in various police operations in Burera, recently.

More than one hundred suspected drug peddlers arrested with the disposed-of substances were also paraded before the residents to signal a stern warning to whoever is still involved in drug related crimes.

Minister Kaboneka reminded the residents not to allow such drug dealers in their communities adding that "you and your children are the immediate victims."

"A lot has been achieved in various aspects of development, but again a lot in education, health and resource development, among others is still hampered by such illicit drugs," Kaboneka said adding that the youth are the most victims.

Minister Gashumba stressed the health hazards from abusing drugs, citing heart diseases, kidney, liver and hepatitis as some of the life threatening diseases caused by illicit drugs.

IGP Gasana, on his part, said: "There is a redline against narcotic drugs, and you are part of the force to report everyone still involved to face the wrath of the law."

"We can't allow lives of young people to be wasted by individuals with personal evil agenda. We have mapped out about 80 routes between Gatuna and Burera used by traffickers, and operations have been intensified, counting on your usual cooperation and information sharing, to arrest them," IGP Gasana added.

The Northern region is one of the major routes for traffickers of banned gin in different brands, especially in the three districts of Gicumbi, Musanze and Burera.

Residents of Burera and Gicumbi have since formed at least one anti-drugs club in every sector, which police say, have been effective in identifying and arresting dealers.