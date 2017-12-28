Tanzania: Robber's Appeal Thrown Out

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal by Elizabeth Elias, who was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for her role in the robbery of about 240m/- at Mwanga National Micro- Finance Bank (NMB), Mwanga District in Kilimanjaro Region.

Justices Sauda Mjasiri, Augustine Mwarija and Sivangilwa Mwangesi found that grounds of the appeal by Elizabeth, alias Bella, who is the appellant which she had lodged to challenge the findings of the two lower courts (trial court and High Court), lacked legal merits.

"On the whole we find no basis in faulting the decision of the first appellate Court (High Court). The appellant's grounds of appeal have no leg to stand on, given the nature of the evidence on record. In the result we find the appellant's appeal without merit and we accordingly dismiss it," they declared.

The justices said that it was evident from the record that there was no direct evidence linking the appellant with the offence as no evidence that she was present and directly participated in the act of robbery at NMB Mwanga.

"According to the evidence on record, what implicated the appellant and consequently linked her with the armed robbery are the actions of the appellant vis a vis the main players in the crime. The major link between the appellant and the major players is (her) conduct," they noted.

The justices noted some linking facts, including the appellant being the one who had rented houses used by the robbers, one for 900,000/- for a period of six months and she was also responsible for renting another two storey house at Njiro Container area in Arusha, at 2.4m/- as advance renting fees.