Public leaders have until December 31, this year, to submit written statements declaring their assets and property belonging to their spouses and unmarried children.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Commissioner for the Ethics Secretariat, retired Judge Harold Nsekela warned that stern disciplinary measures would be taken against public leaders and officials for defying the directive.

Judge Nsekela said the measures could include severe reprimand, demotion, suspension, summary dismissal, prosecution or any other deemed fit by the appointing authority. He noted that according to the ethics law on public officials section 9(1) (b), every public official shall submit such statement to the Commissioner at the end every year, detailing all their properties and that of their children under the age of 18 years or those still unmarried.

Judge Nsekela further directed that all public officials were allowed to hold any amount of property or assets, only that the source of such accumulations must be explained clearly, so that the secretariat could verify the same.

He added that section 9(1)a and (c) of the ethics law also requires that newly elected or appointed leaders should fill out those forms and return them to the Commissioner within thirty days of their appointment.

The process must be repeated when the leaders report for work at their duty stations and hand in duly filled in documents to the commissioner. He stressed that the public officials had since been reminded that they would be committing an offence according to section 15 (c) of the ethics law if they didn't present such statements.

Even then, the Commissioner owned up shortcomings within his own secretariat such as shortage of staff and that some of the leaders weren't being fully honest in their declarations - at a time when the Secretariat was serving a portfolio of 16,169 public leaders and that just few of these could be verified for want of human and financial resources.

Judge Nsekela has therefore informed the public leaders to submit their forms to the Secretariat offices in Dar es Salaam or their nearest zonal offices in Dodoma, Mbeya, Arusha, Mwanza, ,Tabora, Coast and Mtwara.

The Ethics Secretariat is an independent department under the President's Office entrusted with powers to administer the ethical conduct of all public leaders. It was established under Article 132 of Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania of 1977. Its mandate is to implement the Public Leadership Code of Ethics Act, No. 13 of 1995 as amended by the Act No. 5 of 2001.