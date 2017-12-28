Tanzania: We Stand By Our Vote - Govt

Photo: The Citizen

Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs Augustine Mahiga

Government and political analysts have said that, as a sovereign country, Tanzania cannot be swayed by foreign aid in its decisions on both local and international affairs.

The remarks were made, almost unanimously, in response to US threats of aid cutbacks on account of government support of a UN resolution recognising Tel Aviv, instead of Jerusalem, as capital of Israel.

Speaking to the Daily News over the phone yesterday, the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ms Suzan Kolimba said that, as a sovereign country, Tanzania could not also interfere in the internal affairs of any other country.

"We are a sovereign country ... our principles on foreign policy decisions are well known internationally. We respect the fundamental human rights enshrined in our laws and international (all) conventions to which we are signatory ... we never (seek to) undermine anybody," she explained.

She also underlined that Tanzania would "always strictly observe principles, laws, rules and regulations." On possible aid cuts by the US government on account of the vote on the UN resolution, Ms Kolimba said Tanzania could not interfere in any other country's decisions.

"To give or not to give aid is purely an internal affair ... and that is decided by the respective country ... it's illogical that any one person should be telling another person what to do or what not to in this context," she noted.

However, the deputy minister asked media to dwell on issues that were beneficial to the public, instead of 'wasting' much time on matters that, in many ways, could harm the nation. A veteran politician, Mr Pius Msekwa, said Tanzania could not, possibly, be swayed by foreign aid in making decisions on both local and international affairs.

In his argument, Mr Msekwa said Tanzania's stand had since sent "a clear message to the world" that its position on foreign aid had never changed. "People should not forget that, since Mwalimu Julius Nyerere's era, Tanzania never accepted aid from any country if there were 'strings attached ... this position has never changed," Mr Msekwa stressed.

"I remember Mwalimu saying at one occasion that, '... we will not accept aid from any country if there are strings attached simply because Tanzania is an independent nation. No one has the right to tell us what to do and what not to." Mzee Msekwa added.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly and CCM Vice- Chairman (Mainland), reminded the public that there was a time when Mwalimu Nyerere rejected financial assistance from Germany and Britain after attaching some conditions to it.

According to Mr Msekwa, the same position featured prominently in the country's policy of 'Socialism and Self Reliance' whose ideology was embodied in the Arusha Declaration. Dr Kitojo Wetengere, an expert in diplomacy at the Kurasini Centre for Foreign Relations, said he hoped the US government would not make such a decision.

"Any sovereign country makes decisions based on its (own) principles and interests ... and Tanzania cannot make decisions based on another nation's interests. "I have always said in many places that there's no free lunch in this world," he said, adding that the US threats to cut off financial aid to countries that opposed its stand should remind African nations of the need to work for the ideals of political freedoms based solidly on self-reliance.

Last Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution rejecting President Trump's new policy that recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel - during whose voting Tanzania joined 128 nations that supported the UN resolution as nine countries opposed it - even as 35 others abstained.

The resolution stated that any decision to change the status of Jerusalem was null and void, had no legal effect and that it must be rescinded. It also called on member countries not to set up diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Tanzania made it clear that it would not shift its own diplomatic office from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem.