27 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Cameroon: More Minorities Flee Cameroon Government Crackdown

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — THE worsening conflict between Cameroon's government and English-speaking regions have displaced about 30 000 victims.

About 20 000 people are internally displaced while over 7 000 have fled to neighbouring Nigeria.

Up to 25 percent of children in the affected area are displaced and face difficulties to attend school.

Tensions between security forces and Anglophone communities in the south west have intensified since November resulting in casualties among the civilian population and security forces.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has registered 7 204 arrivals in remote areas of Nigeria's Cross River State.

The refugee agency indicated that thousands more are awaiting registration.

Some 70 per cent of the registered asylum seekers, mostly women and children, come from Akwaya. It is among areas worst affected by deadly protests against alleged marginalization by the government dominated by French-speaking Cameroonians.

"As the unrest in Cameroon continues and more asylum seekers arrive, UNHCR is concerned that the local population's capacity will soon be stretched to its limits," said a UNHCR spokesperson.

UNHCR and partners have developed a contingency plan for an estimated 40 000 new arrivals from Cameroon.

The minority English-speaking community in Cameroon is disgruntled by the reunification process that brought the English and the French-speaking parts of the country together in 1961.

They complain about marginalisation and under-representation in the country's Francophone-dominated administration of President Paul Biya.

The Central African country is seen as fragile with the 2018 elections and the Boko Haram insurgency infiltrating from neighbouring Nigeria posing other problems.

Cameroon

CIRBC - 2018 Budget Stands At Fcfa Six Billion

The 11th ordinary session of the management board of the "Chantal Biya" Research Centre took place yesterday, December… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.