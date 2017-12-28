Cameroon: Olembe Stadium - Precast Material Awaited in Douala

The second contingent of the material for the construction of the stadium will arrive at the port on December 31, 2017.

Construction work on the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde will soon speed up following the arrival of the precast material from Italy. The second contingent of the equipment is expected to arrive at the Douala Port on December 31, 2017.

The Olembe Stadium is one of the venues selected for the AFCON 2019. A source in the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education said official procedures have been made by the government for the clearing at the port which will begin on January 1, 2018 and will end on January 5, 2018.

The second contingent comprises over 200 containers of precast material unlike the first which had only five containers. He explained that the first contingent that arrived on December 1, 2017 was a test journey.

The equipment are already at the site in Olembe. For now, the precast material that has arrived in Olembe is mostly those made of concrete. The second contingent comprising of metal framework, concrete, columns, poles, decks and the first inserts which will enable the placing of the framework are also in the ship that will arrive on December 31.

The Olembe Stadium is being constructed by the Italian giant, Piccini Construction. The bird nest shaped stadium, will be constructed on a surface area of 34 hectares in the Olembe neighbourhood in Yaounde, some 13km from the city centre.

The arrival of the pre-cast equipment will accelerate work in Olembe in the days ahead. It is worth recalling that the cost of construction of the ultramodern sports complex had been estimated at 163 billion.