Sudan: North Darfur - 500 Rebel Fighters to Be Demobilised

El Fasher — On Tuesday the Sudanese Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration Commission in North Darfur announced the launch of demobilisation for 500 fighters of the armed movements.

Acting Commissioner, Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Abdelaziz, said the demobilisation process had started for fighters, including 75 women, from various movements, in coordination and cooperation with Unamid, the World Food Programme, and the United Nations Development Programme.

He explained that the Commission managed earlier to demobilise and reintegrate more than 1,050 fighters of various movements that have signed for peace at home and abroad.