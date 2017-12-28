Sudan: President Al-Bashir Chairs Meeting for Discussing Medicines' Situation

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called for expanding the finance resources for the National Medical Supply Fund to provide free of charge and subsidized medicines to the citizens all over Sudan.

This came when he chaired Wednesday a meeting on medicines with participation of the Minister of Health and other concerned ministers.

The meeting has discussed the general situation of medicines and the required measures to guarantee their availability and to avoid medicines' gaps.

In a press statement, the Minister of Health, Bahar Idris Abu-Garda, said that the meeting affirmed that medicines is a strategic commodity, indicating that all measures have been taken to provide free of charge medicines and the life-saving medicines and those for chronic diseases.

He said that the meeting has stressed the importance of enhancing the health insurance and transfer of the supported and free of charge medicines to the health insurance card.

Abu-Garda has pointed to inclusion of medicines for children under the age of five years in the health insurance card in seven states, adding that this system will include all the states.