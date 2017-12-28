27 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Welcomes MTN Group Investments in Sudan

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman has welcomed MTN Telecommunication company investments in Sudan, affirming the government's readiness to remove all the obstacles facing the group activities in the country.

Hassabo who met, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, the Deputy Chairman of MTN Group for the Middle East and North Africa, Ismail Jaroudi, in the presence of Minister of Communications, was briefed on the MTN efforts and its program for expansion in Sudan and abroad.

The MTN official said in a press statement that he came to Sudan in a work visit to present a number of communication project, adding that Sudan and his company shared identical policies, expressing his confidence over the development of communications sector in Sudan following the revocation of the US sanctions imposed on the country.

