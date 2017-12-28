Kenya: Gor Mahia Soar, Tusker Go Sour in Season That Had Fair Share of Drama

The 2017 SportPesa Premier League, just like any season, had its highs and lows.

Nation Sport takes a look at the ups and downs in a season that saw Gor Mahia reclaim the league title from Tusker.

LOWS

1. Season delays to start, again: The season twice delayed to kick off owing to the usual squabbles between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenyan Premier League (KPL) over composition of the league.

FKF were for an 18-team league while KPL stuck to 16 before the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) ruled in FKF's favour. The federation was asked to cater for the extra two teams' costs - estimated at Sh36 million.

Another delay was caused by the exclusion of Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth for failing to comply with the newly introduced Caf Club Licensing rules.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Vihiga United, who finished fifth and sixth in the 2016 National Super League (NSL), were subsequently promoted.

But FKF's decision was quashed by the tribunal in a ruling made by SDT chairman John Ohaga on March 15, four days after the league had kicked off.

2. Pay TV giants SuperSport quit: With the unending squabbles threating to delay the start of the season further, pay television station SuperSport terminated their broadcast rights deal with the KPL estimated to be worth Sh300 million a year.

The development marked the end of a 10-year relationship between the two parties that saw football fans in Kenya and the continent treated to live league matches aired by the South African broadcaster.

"You (KPL) warranted us contractually that the KPL is the only body recognised by Fifa to run, administer and be responsible for the administration of professional club football in Kenya, which warranty is directly contradicted by the relevant SDT Ruling and the views of Fifa. You are accordingly in breach of our Licence agreement and we must unfortunately herewith terminate our contractual relationship," wrote SuperSport to KPL.

3. Tusker flop, Posta flatter to deceive: Posta were strong title contenders, at some point enjoying a five point lead with an 11-match unbeaten run that was halted by Ulinzi Stars thanks to a Stephen Waruru strike at Afraha Stadium on May 21. Posta finally settled for fourth at the end of the season on 51 points, a massive 24 adrift champions Gor Mahia.

But the most disappointing team of them all were the brewers, who failed to defend either of the two titles they won in 2016 and finished a distant sixth on the league standings, 24 points behind Gor.

Signs of a poor season were visible as early as the first match when the then defending champions were hammered 5-2 by newly promoted Nzoia Sugar at Afraha.

4. Over 10 coaches axed within the season: AFC Leopards enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run at the start of the season but later wilted out forcing the club managers to wield the axe.

At Tusker, Ugandan George Nsimbe was suspended in September before he was fired at the end of the campaign. But before Nsimbe's suspension, Western Stima coach Henry Omino and his deputy Patrick Odhiambo had been shown the door midway into the season.

Stewart Hall and Dorin Marin (AFC Leopards), Gilbert Selebwa (Muhoroni Youth), James Nandwa (Thika United), Ze Maria (Gor Mahia), Italian Giovani Troiani (Nakumatt), James Omondi (Muhoroni) and George Maina (Muhoroni Youth) are the other coaches who left their respective sides in the season.

As the season approached its business end, newbies Nakumatt and Zoo Kericho were suspended indefinitely in compliance with a High Court ruling made by Justice John Mativo on September 21 before the Court of Appeal quashed the order.

5. Financial crises bite again: Just like in previous seasons, majority of the teams in the league struggled financially. With SuperSport's exit, the teams which relied heavily on the monthly grants from KPL were highly affected.

Chemelil Sugar, Muhoroni Youth and Nakumatt went through tough financial times at the same time fighting relegation alongside Mathare United, Zoo Kericho, Western Stima and Thika United.

"Nobody wants to go down. We have some few games remaining and we shall keep trying to ensure we survive," Mathare United coach Kimanzi said two weeks to the end of the season. They survived.

6. Lack of stadiums forces congestion of fixtures: Lack of stadiums forced teams to commute for long distances in search of new home grounds. Stadiums normally used, Nyayo and Kasarani, were closed more than twice for renovation.

HIGHS

1. Gor get it right after a false start: The record champions had a slow start to the season but recovered after Brazilian coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira resigned, paving way for Englishman Dylan Kerr to take over in mid June.

K'Ogalo won the KPL Super Cup after edging out Tusker in the season curtain-raiser then followed that up with victory in the SportPesa Super Cup in Dar es Salaam after thumping arch-rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 in the final. The win earned them a date with top English side Everton, a match they lost 2-1 in the Tanzanian capital.

Gor were a much better side under Kerr who sealed the title with four matches to spare and lost only once in 19 matches he led the team.

2. Sofapaka, Ulinzi seal deals: The season came with good tidings for Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars who sealed sponsorship deals with betting firms Betika and Elite Bet respectively.

With the 2018 fixtures already out, stakeholders will hope for a smooth, trouble-free and competitive campaign.

3. Return of live television broadcast: The league was back on screens in July after KPL unveiled a six month broadcast partnership deal with free-to-air channel Bamba Sports to the tune of Sh101 million. This came two months after KPL had sealed yet another partnership with Spanish La Liga.