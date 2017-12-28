Liberia: CAF Congratulates Liberia's 'President-Elect' Weah

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a congratulatory message to George Weah for emerging president of Liberia.

Following a series of messages on Twitter on Wednesday congratulating Weah on his victory, CAF wrote on its verified handle: "Congratulations George Weah! Former Ballon D'or winner & Current President of Liberia."

Weah's first shot at the presidency was in 2005 where he lost to Sirleaf in the run-off.

He captained the Liberian side that lost the 2002 World Cup ticket to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Also, he was part of the Liberian side that lost 1-0 to the Super Eagles in the group stage of the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

Weah who was the senator of Montserrado County was once named FIFA World Player and winner of the much-coveted Ballon d'Or.

He was unofficially reported to have defeated his 73-year-old opponent Vice President Joseph Boakai in a landslide victory in Liberia on Wednesday morning.

"I am deeply grateful to my family, my friends, and my loyal supporters who contributed to our campaign during this extremely long election season," Weah announced on Twitter before the results were announced.

Weah is set to replace Africa's first female head of state, economist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and see the West African nation, founded by freed American slaves, hand over power from one democratically elected government to another.