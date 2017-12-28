Nigeria: Oladosu Emerges Best At GoTV Boxing Night 13, Pockets N2.5 Million

Rilwan "Real One" Oladosu, the rising lightweight boxing star, on Tuesday night won the N2.5 million cash prize attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 13.

Oladosu defeated Kehinde "Ijoba" Badmus at the event, which took place at Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island. His speed of mind and fists ultimately overwhelmed Badmus, who put up a spirited showing.

Rilwan "Baby Face" Babatunde, who won the national light welterweight title by defeating Chijioke "Painless" Ngige, emerged runner-up to Oladosu and went home with N1million.

Debutant, Rilwan "Scorpion" Oyekola, was second runner-up and won N500, 000. He knocked out Jimoh " Hogan Jimoh Jr" Lukman in the first round of the lightweight challenge bout.

Two African Boxing Union (ABU) title bouts held at the event, with Nigeria's Oto "Joe Boy" Joseph and Olaide "Fijaborn" Fijabi winning both by knockout.

Joseph knocked out Abdulrahim Ahmed of Egypt to win the ABU lightweight title, while Fijabi knocked out Shadrack Ignas Kobero of Tanzania to claim the light welterweight title.

Nigeria's Abolaji " Afonja Warrior" Rasheed successfully defended his West African Boxing Union title against Arye Ayitteh of Ghana, winning by unanimous decision.

In the middleweight category, Matthew "Wizeman" Obinna knocked out David "Cosmas" Awosika.