South Africa: Man Allegedly Stabs, Kills Patron At Tavern, Then Continues Drinking

A 23-year-old man who allegedly sat down and continued to drink after stabbing and killing a patron at a tavern in central Johannesburg has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

"[The] victim and the suspect had an argument while drinking in the tavern, he pulled out the knife, stabbed the victim [and] dragged him outside the tavern," said Captain Xoli Mbele.

"Police were contacted and found the suspect inside the tavern continuing with his drinks."

The murder occurred at approximately 01:30 on Thursday morning at the Ntokozweni Tavern on the corner of Anderson and Ntemi Piliso Street.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-30s, was stabbed several times in his upper body.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

An investigation into his killing is underway.

The man is due to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.

Source: News24