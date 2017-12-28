Police in Homa Bay have raised concern over the increase in the number of suicides in the county.

County Police Commander Marius Tum on Wednesday said the trend is alarming.

MARITAL DISPUTES

"We are worried by loss of lives through increased number of suicide incidences in the county," said Mr Tum.

He noted that the police record about four cases of suicide each week.

In the latest incident, two men separately hanged themselves during Christmas, following disagreements with their wives.

ABANDONED

In the first incident, 44-year-old Bonaventure Osiga from Lwaho Village, East Kochia Location in Rangwe Sub-County was found hanging from his house after his wife left with his children.

Area Assistant Chief Salome Anyango said the man had threatened to kill himself when he and his wife had a feud.

"He took some drugs in large quantities a fortnight ago. He claimed he could not bear the troubles he had in life after his wife left him," said Ms Anyango.

The administrator said concerned villagers rushed to save the man.

"The villagers offered him first aid [and he survived]...Unfortunately, there was no one around this time when he put the rope round on his neck after Christmas celebrations," said Ms Anyango.

The body was taken to Homa Bay Hospital mortuary.

INFIDELITY

In the second incident, a middle-aged man hang himself in Nyandiwa trading centre, Suba South, over suspicions that his wife had an extra-marital affair.

Vincent Ochieng left a note telling his wife telling to enjoy life.

"I have left the world for you to enjoy life. However, you should remember that I am your husband and the father of your children," the note said.

The body was taken to St. Camillus Mortuary in Suba South.

INVESTIGATIONS

Mr Tum said they have begun their investigations over the deaths.

The police commander urged local leaders to intervene to stop suicides.

"I urge residents to share their problems with concerned citizens as a way of solving them. A problem shared is always half solved," said Mr Tum.