27 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Lauds U.S. for Re-Entry to MCC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba Jeffang

The Gambia's Attorney General and Minister of Justice has hiled the United States Government for Gambia's re-admission to Millennium Challenge Corporation, following an 11 year suspension amid excessive human rights abuses condoned by the former regime of Yahya Jammeh. "We would like to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the US Millennium Challenge Corporation for recently selecting The Gambia on 19thDecember 2017, for a Threshold Program," Aboubacarr Tambadou told journalists at a press conference on Friday. He said the re-admission of The Gambia's eligibility for assistance under the MCC Program is recognition of the commitment of Government to rectify each condition for which eligibility for assistance was suspended. "We are encouraged by this endorsement of our efforts and we will continue to draw strength from this encouragement for the fulfilment of the democratic aspirations of our people," Tambadou said.

The transgressions that led to suspension included restrictions on political rights, civil liberties, press freedom and anti-corruption.

Gambia

Police Pro's Comment On Foroyaa Story

Foroyaa published a story under the caption "Police Accused of Maltreatment, Detention" Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.