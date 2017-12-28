Police have arrested an officer who went berserk and killed the deputy OCS in charge of Makueni Police Station and injured two of his colleagues before fleeing the station armed with an AK-47 rifle on Wednesday night.

Constable Friday Barasa was at the station's records office and is said to have run berserk at around 8.45pm and opened fire on his colleagues.

Constable Alex Kimeli reported overhearing his colleague threaten to kill someone and had reported the matter to his senior, Sergeant Elias Mwaisaka, who in turn escalated the matter to Deputy OCS Dennis Wanjala.

As the officers attempted to find out what the problem was, Mr Barasa opened fire on them, killing Mr Wanjala on the spot, according to Makueni OCPD Bosita Omukolongolo.

Mr Mwaisaka and Corporal William Kiptuno were injured during the fracas and rushed to Makueni Referral Hospital for treatment.

The two sustained injuries but were out of danger, according to the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Emmanuel Laiposha.

TENSION AT STATION

There was tension Thursday as officers at the station remained tight-lipped on the incident, the first of its kind to be reported at the station.

"We are yet to establish why he opened fire on his colleagues," Mr Omukolongolo told reporters at his office.

He said that detectives and a contingent of police officers immediately started looking for Mr Barasa who fled the scene armed with a riffle.

Makueni Police Commander Joseph Napeiyan said that police had got word that the officer was attempting to access the Mombasa-Nairobi highway and that they had mounted a road block near Makindu Town.

He said the officer was later traced to Kwa Kanzi and arrested while on the run.

Mr Napeiyan said that the policeman would be "dealt with according to the law".