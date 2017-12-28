South Africa: Convicted Cop Receives Life Sentence

press release

Former police Constable, Kulani Obert Manganyi will spend the rest of his life facing prison walls after he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thohoyandou High Court on Friday 22 December 2017.

Manganyi together with his accomplice grabbed Abdulah Hassan Omar, a 27-year-old spaza shop owner at Hlanganani RDP Section, forced him into his room where there were three other victims and held them hostage.

During this incident that took place on 24 February 2017 at about 22h00, Mr Omar was shot twice in the stomach and died instantly. The two suspects took an amount of R3 000-00 before fleeing the scene on foot.

Evidence which was collected at the scene of crime and the resultant forensic investigations, led to the arrest of Manganyi whose firearm was also linked through ballistic examination. His failure to cooperate with police investigation in revealing the identity of his accomplice did not spare him any moment as he was ultimately convicted and sentenced alone for the murder of Mr Omar.

The 34-year-old Manganyi was further sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for Robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended a team of dedicated investigators who succeeded in cracking this case. "We will always be merciless and ruthless when confronting acts of criminality, regardless from which quarter they emanate," said Lt General Ledwaba.