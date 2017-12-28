27 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Convicted Cop Receives Life Sentence

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Former police Constable, Kulani Obert Manganyi will spend the rest of his life facing prison walls after he was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Thohoyandou High Court on Friday 22 December 2017.

Manganyi together with his accomplice grabbed Abdulah Hassan Omar, a 27-year-old spaza shop owner at Hlanganani RDP Section, forced him into his room where there were three other victims and held them hostage.

During this incident that took place on 24 February 2017 at about 22h00, Mr Omar was shot twice in the stomach and died instantly. The two suspects took an amount of R3 000-00 before fleeing the scene on foot.

Evidence which was collected at the scene of crime and the resultant forensic investigations, led to the arrest of Manganyi whose firearm was also linked through ballistic examination. His failure to cooperate with police investigation in revealing the identity of his accomplice did not spare him any moment as he was ultimately convicted and sentenced alone for the murder of Mr Omar.

The 34-year-old Manganyi was further sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for Robbery. The sentences will run concurrently.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba commended a team of dedicated investigators who succeeded in cracking this case. "We will always be merciless and ruthless when confronting acts of criminality, regardless from which quarter they emanate," said Lt General Ledwaba.

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.