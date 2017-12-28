South Africa: MEC Lebogang Maile Visits Afropunk Festival Site, 28 Dec

press release

Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development MEC Mr Lebogang Maile will today 28th December 2017 in the afternoon visit the Constitution Hill on a site-inspection in preparation for the first ever AFROPUNK Festival to be staged on the African Continent.

AFROPUNK Joburg, which is planned for 30th and 31st December 2017 at the iconic Constitution Hill, joins an elite collection of festivals globally, positioning the Gauteng City Region among the world's leading music festival cities. This event is expected to attract close to ten thousand visitors from across the globe to Johannesburg, Gauteng during what is normally our quite season, the festive season thus reinforcing our tourism drive and keeping our city region as a true 24/7 all-round destination.

MEC Maile is expected to visit the Operation Center of the festival at the Woman's Jail section at Constitution Hill, interact with various workers on-site and hold a brief discussions with festival organisers and founders Joclyn Cooper and Mathew Morgan from the United States. Maile will conclude the visit with a walk-about at the newly build specially for the festival "People's Park" at this majestic venue where a massive AFROPUNK Festival stage is taking shape.

Issued by: Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development