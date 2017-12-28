28 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: MEC Lebogang Maile Visits Afropunk Festival Site, 28 Dec

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Gauteng Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development MEC Mr Lebogang Maile will today 28th December 2017 in the afternoon visit the Constitution Hill on a site-inspection in preparation for the first ever AFROPUNK Festival to be staged on the African Continent.

AFROPUNK Joburg, which is planned for 30th and 31st December 2017 at the iconic Constitution Hill, joins an elite collection of festivals globally, positioning the Gauteng City Region among the world's leading music festival cities. This event is expected to attract close to ten thousand visitors from across the globe to Johannesburg, Gauteng during what is normally our quite season, the festive season thus reinforcing our tourism drive and keeping our city region as a true 24/7 all-round destination.

MEC Maile is expected to visit the Operation Center of the festival at the Woman's Jail section at Constitution Hill, interact with various workers on-site and hold a brief discussions with festival organisers and founders Joclyn Cooper and Mathew Morgan from the United States. Maile will conclude the visit with a walk-about at the newly build specially for the festival "People's Park" at this majestic venue where a massive AFROPUNK Festival stage is taking shape.

Issued by: Gauteng Agriculture and Rural Development

South Africa

Level 6 Water Restrictions in Cape Town Next Month

The City of Cape Town has reminded all water users that level six water restrictions will apply from 1 January 2018. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.