Eritrea: Praiseworthy Participation in Elections

Keren — The administrators of the Hamelmalo and Hagaz sub-zones reported that the participation of the residents in the elections of area administrators and managing directors was praiseworthy.

Mr. Yakob Idris, administrator of Hamelmalo sub-zone, said that the flow of the residents to the election polls and the discipline they demonstrated attests to their growing awareness.

Mr. Yakob also called on the newly elected area administrators and managing directors to faithfully serve the people that elected them and residents to cooperate with them in their endeavors.

The newly elected on their part expressed commitment to diligently serve the people that elected them.

In the same vein, the newly elected area administrators and managing directors in Hagaz sub-zone expressed conviction to live up to expectation of the people that elected them and commitment to work for the success of the set out development programs.

Indicating the paramount importance of the contribution and role of the residents in the implementation of the charted out programs for 2018, the administrator of the sub-zone, Ms. Amna Haj Osman called on the area administrators to become exemplary and thoroughly work in organizing the public.

The managing director of Hagaz sub-zone, Mr. Teklehaimanot Musael on his part said that the sustainable awareness programs conducted have significantly contributed in the success of the elections.