Eritrea: Effort to Develop Productivity of Youth

Barentu — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Gash Barka region indicated that strong effort will be exerted in 2018 to develop academic and vocational skills of the youth with a view to increase their productivity.

Indicating that since 2016 the union has been working to create job opportunity to the youth through developing their vocational capacity, Mr. Daniel Abraha, head of projects at the NUEYS branch in the region, pointed out that so far 300 youth including 185 females have been trained in wood and steel works, installation of electric lines, water pipelines and solar system, beauty saloon as well as bee farming and basic literature and photography.

Mr. Daniel reiterated that material and financial support has been extended to 40 for those trained in bee farming and beauty saloon.

He also said that material and financial support worth more than 600 thousand Nakfa has been provided to the youth in Shambuko, Forto-Sawa, Haikota, Barentu, Tesenei and Logo-Anseba.

The head of the Organizational Affairs of the NUEYS in the region, Mr. Marikos Girmatsion called on the youth to take advantage of the micro-credit opportunity provided and the Government institutions to encourage them in all their endeavors.