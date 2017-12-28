Rwanda: APR FC Face Musanze Seeking to Go Second

APR FC will host Musanze FC in the Azam Rwanda Premier League at Kigali Stadium on Saturday looking for nothing less than a win to go second on the table before the league takes a break after match day ten.

Jimmy Mulisa's side sit in third place with 16 points, four behind leaders SC Kiyovu and three adrift AS Kigali, who played a goalless draw against Bugesera FC on Saturday.

Victory for APR over Musanze, in the 13th place with eight points, level with the bottom three teams, will take them one point ahead of AS Kigali on 19 points, one behind SC Kiyovu.

"We will go into the game looking for nothing less than a win and we believe we can achieve our target. We have to correct our mistakes from the last match and stick to our game plan," Mulisa told Times Sport.

Mulisa was left a frustrated and a disappointed man after his team was held to a goalless draw by ten-man Amagaju FC on Thursday at Nyagisenyi Stadium in Nyamagabe district.

After that match, Mulisa, admitted that it was two points lost than one gained in a season where his team is chasing a record-extending 17th league title.

APR went into match-day 9 fixture against a side in relegation zone, well aware that victory would take them to the summit of the table but with the draw, they stayed in third place but just a point better than the next four teams below them, including defending champions Rayon Sports, who are 4th.

Amagaju FC, who will face Gicumbi FC on Wednesday, Miroplast and Espoir, occupy the bottom three positions with 8 points each.

After match-day 10 fixtures, the league will take a break to allow the national team to take part in CHAN 2018 finals in Morocco from January 12 through February 4.

Amavubi will hold a ten-day training camp in Tunisia from January 2 to 11 before connecting to Morocco.

The Rwandan delegation to CHAN will depart for Tunisia on New Year to start preparations ahead of their opening Group C encounter against 2014 champions Libya on January 15 in Tangier. Amavubi will also face Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea in the group.

League table

Team PD W D L Pts

SC Kiyovu 10 6 2 2 20

AS Kigali 10 5 3 2 18

APR FC 9 4 4 1 16

Rayon Sports 9 4 3 2 15

Mukura VS 10 3 6 1 15

Police FC 10 4 3 3 15

Sunrise 10 4 3 3 15

Etincelles 10 3 5 2 13

Marines 9 3 3 3 12

Kirehe FC 10 3 1 6 10

Bugesera 10 2 4 4 10

Gicumbi 9 3 1 5 10

Musanze 7 2 2 3 8

Amagaju 9 2 2 5 8

Miroplast 9 1 5 3 8

Espoir 10 1 5 1 4 8

Wednesday

APR FC vs Musanze 3:30pm

Gicumbi vs Amagaju